Here's what President Mamnoon Hussain thinks of the helicopter debacle

With the entire country gripped in the great big debate over the cost of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s helicopter, President Mamnoon Hussain has also given his two cents on the matter.



Speaking to a Jang reporter, after visiting Pakistani High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Sahebzada Ahmed Khan, President Mamnoon said it is not possible for helicopter travel to cost Rs55 per kilometre.

On Tuesday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry ignited a countrywide debate when he said he had "used Google to calculate" the per kilometre cost of PM’s commute between his official accommodation and private Bani Gala residence.

Chaudhry had defended Khan's use of chopper, saying it only cost Rs55 per kilometre.

On the subject of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, President Mamnoon said he cannot play any part in his release.

He added the presidential election is the work of political parties and he has no role in it.

Moreover, he said it is the Election Commission of Pakistan’s job to allay concerns of political parties alleging rigging in the July 25 election.