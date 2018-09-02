PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

HARIPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the one-day tree plantation campaign on Sunday by planting a sapling here in the city.



The prime minister was accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan as he took part in the drive.

The Plant for Pakistan is part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s billion tree Tsunami 2018 drive.

About 1.5 million trees will be planted today, with the aim to plant 10 billion trees across Pakistan over the course of the next five years.

The purpose of the campaign is to encourage people, communities, organizations, business and industry, civil society and government to collectively plant trees.

As a part of the initiative, people will be given free saplings at 190 distribution points across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan planted a tree at the Punjab Chief Minister House ahead of the grand launch of Plant for Pakistan campaign across the country on Saturday, September 1, 2018. Photo: PTI Karachi Twitter

Climate change is one of the main issues that PM Imran's government aims to tackle through initiatives like tree plantation.

The country-wide tree plantation drive comes after the PTI-led provincial government in Khyber Pukhtunkwa executed a large-scale tree-planting project during its previous tenures.

According to experts, Pakistan is facing enormous environmental challenges.

A survey conducted by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute ahead of the 2018 poll found that respondents prioritized three key environmental issues: rising temperatures, water shortages, and air pollution.