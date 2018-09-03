PM Imran, COAS General Bajwa discuss security matters

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Monday.



Prime Minister Khan and Army Chief Bajwa discussed matters related to security.

The COAS also met the prime minister on August 27 with the two expressing their resolve to continue efforts for enduring peace and stability in the country. During this meeting the Army chief also felicitated Imran Khan on assuming the office of the prime minister.

On August 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) and assured that the government would provide all resources to require and maintain the capability and capacity of the Army.

Prime Minister Khan said the country was facing both internal and external challenges and these could be overcome with the support of the nation and a cohesive national approach.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked the prime minister for posing confidence in the Army.

According to the ISPR press release: “The COAS assured that Pakistan Army would Inshallah continue to deliver on the nation’s expectations of defending the motherland at all costs and sacrifices.”