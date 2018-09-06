Army chief, wife visit family of martyred sub-inspector

RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa and his wife on Thursday visited the family of martyred police sub-inspector Abbas.



Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor shared a video of their visit and said that the army chief lauded their great sacrifice for the nation and that of all martyrs of Pakistan.

“There isn’t any other sacrifice greater than one’s life. Our lives are dedicated to Pakistan,” General Bajwa said.

In the video, the martyred sub-inspector's mother thanked the army chief and his wife for visiting and said she is proud that her son died for the country.

Further, the martyred policeman’s son, who is also serving in the police, thanked General Bajwa for visiting and acknowledging his father’s sacrifice.

I am proud that my father sacrificed his life while fighting against the enemies of the country, he said.

The nation is celebrating Defence and Martyrs Day to pay tribute to martyrs on the 53rd anniversary of the 1965 war.

