Musharraf petitions SC to return Rs2m surety in Bugti case

ISLAMABAD: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Friday petitioned the Supreme Court to return Rs 2 million submitted as surety bonds in the Akbar Bugti case.

In the petition, filed by Musharraf's lawyer, the former army chief has contended that he was acquitted in the case and therefore should be returned the bond money.

The apex court constituted a three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam. The petition's hearing was fixed for September 12.

Musharraf had submitted two bail bonds worth Rs 1 million each, following which, his bail was approved.

On January 19, 2016, an anti-terrorism court acquitted Mushar­raf in the case relating to the murder of veteran Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti in 2006.