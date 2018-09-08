CJP to examine, determine Supreme Court's jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has announced that he will examine and determine the scope and jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.



A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by the chief justice had taken up a case relating to the scope of the article Article 184(3) that allows the court to intervene in order to enforce fundamental rights and to initiate suo motu proceedings on violations of law.

During the hearing, the chief justice said to the attorney general, “The court wants to know if it is exceeding or crossing jurisdiction with respect to Article 184(3) or not.”

Justice Nisar said, “We want that authority under Article 184(3) is not un-guided and want to ensure that we are not making any mistakes in its use.”

“Judges and courts are not void of making mistakes,” he remarked.

Stating that the scope and jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution should be regulated, Justice Nisar said that two senior lawyers will be appointed to assist the court.

The top court issued notices to the attorney general, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Association and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.