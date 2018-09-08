Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Fawad Alam likely to be included in Pakistan A squad against Australia: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Sep 08, 2018

Fawad has scored 10,744 runs on an impressive 55.09 average in the domestic circuit. Photo: File

LAHORE: The selection committee is considering to include middle-order batsman Fawad Alam in the national squad against Australia A for the forthcoming four-match ODI series, said sources.

The 32-year-old last played ODI against Bangladesh in 2015.

Fawad has scored 10,744 runs on an impressive 55.09 average in the domestic circuit. The four-match series will commence from September 29 in the United Arab Emirates.

If I were captain, Fawad Alam would be in my Test team: Younis Khan

'Tragic that Fawad Alam isn't getting a place in the squad despite consistent performance'

Senior test player Asad Shafiq is a strong contender to lead the national side.

Sami Aslam, Asad Ali, Muhammad Asghar, Bilal Asif, Rahat Ali, Shan Masood, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Rizwan and Hussain Talat are expected to be included in the final squad, said sources.

