Fawad Alam likely to be included in Pakistan A squad against Australia: sources

LAHORE: The selection committee is considering to include middle-order batsman Fawad Alam in the national squad against Australia A for the forthcoming four-match ODI series, said sources.



The 32-year-old last played ODI against Bangladesh in 2015.

Fawad has scored 10,744 runs on an impressive 55.09 average in the domestic circuit. The four-match series will commence from September 29 in the United Arab Emirates.

Senior test player Asad Shafiq is a strong contender to lead the national side.

Sami Aslam, Asad Ali, Muhammad Asghar, Bilal Asif, Rahat Ali, Shan Masood, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Rizwan and Hussain Talat are expected to be included in the final squad, said sources.