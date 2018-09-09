Funds for Diamer-Bhasha dam to be collected in a year: PTI leader

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: As overseas Pakistanis have assured support for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership is expecting the required funds to be collected in a year.

While speaking on Geo News show Naya Pakistan, PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani said the target would be met if it is considered a challenge that Pakistanis can also achieve something.

Present on the same show, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Muhammad Zubair said a market strategy needs to be devised to raise funds for the dam. However, he added, assistance from international donors would be required to gather 85% of the amount for dam.

A number of overseas Pakistanis have promised to donate funds for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam, after Prime Minister Imran Khan requested for their assistance for the purpose in his televised addressed to the nation on September 7.

Some were of the view that the premier should personally meet overseas Pakistanis to collect funds, saying it would gather him more support.

On the other hand, Minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed announced a new tax worth Rs1-10 on different train tickets.

The additional money generated through the 'dam tax', which Rasheed estimated to be valued at Rs100 million annually, would be handed over to the dam-building fund, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.