Those saying we are begging for dam fund should be ashamed: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday said those claiming that asking for donations for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam is ‘begging’ should be ashamed of themselves.



The chief justice while hearing cases at the Supreme Court passed remarks on the dam fund and expressed anger at those criticising it.

“Those saying that we are begging should be ashamed of themselves,” Justice Nisar said.

“Narrow minded people have such thinking,” he added.

Justice Nisar continued, “Opponents could not find anything else to criticise so they started pointing fingers at the construction of the dam.”

“We started the fund in the name of patriotism and working on a self-help basis in not begging,” he stated.

The chief justice established a dam fund in July this year to raise money for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to overseas Pakistanis to contribute to the dam fund.

"I urge overseas Pakistanis to contribute to this fund. If every overseas Pakistani contributes to this we will be able to construct the dams and our reserves will also improve,” the premier said while urging Pakistanis in Europe and the US to contribute at least $1000.

Further, on Monday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Justice Nisar and handed over a Rs1 billion cheque for the dam fund.