Chinese ambassador, COAS discuss mutual interest affairs

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterates that CPEC is economic future of Pakistan and its security shall never be compromised. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: China's Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed affairs of mutual interests with him, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The Chinese ambassador met the army chief at the General Headquarters (GHQ), where matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed.

Ambassador Jing appreciated conduct of successful visit of Chinese foreign minister and across-the-board support for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan.

On the occasion, the COAS reiterated that CPEC is economic future of Pakistan and its security shall never be compromised.