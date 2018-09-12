Government to make significant amendment to Finance Bill 2018-19: sources

ISLAMABAD: The PTI-led government will make a significant amendment to the Finance Bill 2018-19, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday.



The amendment will also include changes to the tax amnesty scheme introduced by the previous government, according to sources privy to the matter.



The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had introduced a tax exemption for annual income up to Rs1.2 million. The new government will reduce the slab from Rs1.2 million to Rs0.8 million, sources said.

Furthermore, recommendations will be made to increase tax revenue. The government will also propose the imposition of a one per cent regulatory duty on all import items.

A National Assembly session will be held on September 14 in this regard, sources added.

