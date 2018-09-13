COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa advises youth to strive for excellence

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday stressed that the country's youth must strive for excellence, said the Inter-Services Public Relations.



During a visit to National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) in Islamabad, the army chief advised the younger generation to 'always ask themselves what they can do for their country.'

COAS Bajwa appreciated the improvement in NUST’s standing at the international level ranking. He said that NUST is playing a pivotal role in producing a stream of scholars and engineers of the highest calibre, according to the military's media wing.

Furthermore, General Bajwa observed that NUST is a leading university in Pakistan, which would have a presence in all four provinces after the establishment of Quetta Campus.

On his arrival, the army chief was received by NUST Rector Lieutenant General (retired) Naweed Zaman.

