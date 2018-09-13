Aamir Sohail shares reason behind Fakhar Zaman’s success

Fakhar Zaman became the quickest batsman in history to score 1,000 runs in ODIs and also scored the first double century in the same format for Pakistan against Zimbabwe in July. Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan cricket Aamir Sohail says batsman Fakhar Zaman will play a crucial role for the team in the upcoming Asia Cup.

“The reason behind Zaman’s success has to be his positive approach. No matter what the situation, he goes out and bats positively,” Sohail said in a recent interview.

The former opening batsman said, "He [Zaman] doesn't allow any bulls to fight in his head, and knows that going out and playing positive cricket is what's best for him. That has been the key to his success."

Zaman became the quickest batsman in history to score 1,000 runs in ODIs and also scored the first double century in the same format for Pakistan against Zimbabwe in July.

Speaking about the home advantage that Pakistan will have in UAE, Sohail said, the Green Shirts will definitely have the upper hand.

"Pakistan will definitely have an upper hand against all the teams as they have played in the UAE more than everybody else," said Sohail.

However, he cautioned the team about taking their opposition too lightly.

"India and Sri Lanka are tough teams and good competition is expected from them," he said. "So Pakistan must monitor carefully how the opposition is executing its plans."

Pakistan will start their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong on September 16. They will then take on arch-rivals India on September 19.

The 2018 edition of the tournament will take place in the UAE at Dubai and Abu Dhabi, from September 15 to 28 and will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.