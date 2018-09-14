FM Qureshi to visit Afghanistan on Saturday

This will be Foreign Minister Qureshi’s first visit to any foreign country/ file photo

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will visit Afghanistan on a one-day visit on Saturday.



This will be Foreign Minister Qureshi’s first visit to any foreign country.

According to sources, the Pakistani and Afghan side will hold delegation-level talks at the foreign office.

The two sides will also discuss bilateral trade issues and Pak-Afghan Action Plan for Peace and Stability.

In the meeting, the closure of Pakistan consulate in Jalalabad will also be discussed. Besides, matters relating to cross-border terrorism and border management will also be discussed.

During the visit, Qureshi will also meet Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and President Ashraf Ghani.