Friday Sep 14 2018
FM Qureshi to visit Afghanistan on Saturday

Friday Sep 14, 2018

This will be Foreign Minister Qureshi’s first visit to any foreign country/ file photo

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will visit Afghanistan on a one-day visit on Saturday.

This will be Foreign Minister Qureshi’s first visit to any foreign country.

According to sources, the Pakistani and Afghan side will hold delegation-level talks at the foreign office.

The two sides will also discuss bilateral trade issues and Pak-Afghan Action Plan for Peace and Stability. 

In the meeting, the closure of Pakistan consulate in Jalalabad will also be discussed. Besides, matters relating to cross-border terrorism and border management will also be discussed.

During the visit, Qureshi will also meet Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and President Ashraf Ghani.

