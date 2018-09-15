NAB files corruption reference against Babar Ghauri, arrest orders issued

Former minister of ports and shipping Babar Ghauri was allegedly involved in 940 illegal appointments causing losses amounting to Rs2.885 billion to the national exchequer. Photo: Geo News file

KARACHI: A court issued arrest orders for Babar Ghauri on Saturday after NAB filed a corruption reference was filed against the former minister for ports and shipping.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has opened an investigation into alleged corruption of billions of rupees against the former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader.

In addition to Ghauri, former chairman of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Javaid Hanif and eight others have been named in the corruption reference.

According to the reference, those named in the reference are accused of illegal appointments of 940 people in KPT causing losses amounting to Rs2.885 billion to the national exchequer.

Ghauri had quit the MQM in 2017.