Zardari, Bilawal meet Nawaz to extend condolences on Kulsoom's demise

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari met ex-premier Nawaz Sharif on Sunday to extend condolences on Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's demise.



PPP Chairman Bilawal and Zardari were accompanied by a PPP delegation during their visit to Jati Umrah.

In the meeting, the PPP leaders expressed profound grief over the former first lady’s passing.

Zardari and Nawaz shed light on Kulsoom Nawaz’s life and struggles she bravely faced.

Asif Zardari said that Kulsoom Nawaz was a brave and fearless woman. “The nation will remember her sacrifices rendered for democracy and the country,” said the former president.

Zardari said that they share the Sharif family’s grief in this difficult time.

Former prime minister Nawaz said that he is most aggrieved over not being with Kulsoom in her last hours.

Begum Kulsoom passed away on September 11 at the Harley Street Clinic in London, where she was being treated for lymphoma. She was laid to rest at Jatih Umrah on Friday.

PPP leaders including Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar, and Qamar Zaman Kaira attended the former first lady’s funeral.

Following Begum Kulsoom's death, Nawaz, Maryam, and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar Awan were released from Adiala Jail on parole till Sunday.