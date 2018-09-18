COAS Bajwa discusses military cooperation with Chinese commander

Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission (CMC) General Zhang Youxia says China greatly values its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army. — ISPR

BEIJING: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday called on Vice Chairman of Chinese Central Military Commission (CMC) General Zhang Youxia, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



On the occasion, General Youxia said that China greatly values its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army. He said that China looks forward to further expanding this cooperation, according to the statement.

He said that development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries.

The CMC vice chairman termed Pak-China military cooperation as an important pillar of bilateral relations, adding that the two militaries should further strengthen this cooperation to safeguard common security challenges, the statement said.

The two commanders also discussed areas of further bilateral military cooperation in the fields of counter-terrorism, arms and equipment technology, and training.

The COAS thanked General Youxia for the Chinese support and cooperation, the statement added.

The meeting also had Pakistan's ambassador to China in presence.