Khursheed Shah says NAB cases politically motivated

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Tuesday said the corruption cases initiated against him by the National Accountability Bureau are politically motivated.

The politician is accused of owning assets beyond his means of income.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad, the senior PPP leader said, "The issue as simple as this...when you speak, cases are formed."

Shah invited the government to probe the corruption cases against him.

"If there is an inquiry against me then let the Parliament take it up. If there was a case against me why wasn't an investigation launched since I was the leader of the opposition," the politician observed.

He further criticised the method running fake news pertaining to cases against him. "It is inappropriate to insult me by getting the media to run fake news pertaining to my cases," Shah said.

The senior political leader further claimed that he had saved billions of rupees of the national exchequer. "Till date nobody had questioned my integrity and forming these cases against me is regrettable," Shah said.

The Sukkur wing of NAB has contacted different departments to obtain details of Shah's assets. The politician's son and son-in-law were also made part of the investigation by the anti-graft body.