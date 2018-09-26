Peshawar traffic wardens suspended for manhandling citizen

PESHAWAR: Two Peshawar traffic wardens were suspended after a video of them manhandling a citizen near Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium signal went viral on Tuesday night.



According to reports, two traffic police wardens manhandled a citizen after he did not stop at the traffic light.

The footage which has been obtained by Geo News, shows the wardens beating and hurling abuses at the man.

In the video, the traffic wardens can also be heard saying, “Now, you will know the power of the uniform.”

Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Qazi Jameel took notice of the incident and suspended both the wardens.

He also called for an inquiry into the incident.