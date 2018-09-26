Time for Waziristan, other districts to flourish: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that it is time for Waziristan and other new districts to flourish and progress.



According to an Inter-Services Public Relations press statement, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited North Waziristan District (NWD).

During his visit, the COAS was briefed on security situation, border management, progress of development works and rehabilitation of TDPs in the district.

Expressing his satisfaction, COAS gave directions to focus on stability operations and socio-economic development to achieve enduring peace.

While interacting with troops, he commended officers and men for their courage, dedication and spirit of sacrifice and said that they will never allow the reign of terror to return.