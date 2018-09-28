COAS, ISI chief call on PM Imran to discuss security and regional stability

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Friday.



The meeting was also attended by Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Naveed Mukhtar.

During the meeting, security and regional stability situation were discussed.

According to reports, the prime minister was briefed on Operation Raad-ul-Fasaad, while relations with Afghanistan and FATA reforms also came under discussion.



On September 12, Prime Minister Khan visited the ISI headquarters were by was received by COAS General Bajwa and ISI chief Mukhtar. The prime minister lauded the contributions of ISI towards national security, especially in the ongoing counter-terrorism effort. During his visit, the prime minister was briefed in detail on various strategic, intelligence and national security matters.

On August 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) and assured that the government would provide all resources required to maintain the capability and capacity of the Army.

According to the ISPR press release: “The COAS assured that Pakistan Army would Inshallah continue to deliver on the nation’s expectations of defending the motherland at all costs and sacrifices.”