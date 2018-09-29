Sarfraz needs to make bold decisions: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar on Friday said, if Sarfraz Ahmed wants to continue captaining the national side, he needs to make bold decisions, especially when it comes to selecting the playing 11.



“Sarfraz lead the team boldly during last year's Champions Trophy but that was nowhere to be seen during the Asia Cup,” Akhtar said in an interview with BBC Urdu.

He added, Sarfraz should pick his own playing 11.

“He should get to decide who should be in the playing 11,” Akhtar said.

On the subject, of the team playing the Asia Cup, Akhtar said the team looked confused.

“Till the last moment, there was confusion who should be dropped and who should be in the playing side. The team looked nervous and under pressure," he added.

About the bowling, he said, “If the conditions are not suitable for the Pakistani bowlers they are exposed.”

Speaking about the upcoming Test series against Australia, Akhtar said that if Sarfraz’s batting fails in the series and he cannot lead the side, then Babar Azam seems like the likely choice to lead the Test side.

Further, he said, “Sarfraz should accept the pressure, face it and give a good performance.”

Moreover, the speedster adviced that the team should be picked keeping all the three formats in mind.