Trump, Kim 'fell in love' after North Korean leader's 'beautiful letters'

KARACHI: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said North Korea's Kim Jong Un "wrote me beautiful letters" and that the two "fell in love", according to a video of the event by CNN.

Trump was speaking to a large crowd in the United States when he went on today: "I like Kim, he likes me, I guess that’s okay, am I allowed to say that?

"Am I allowed to say that?"

As the audience of his supporters cheered on, the American head of state commented positively on the US-North Korea relations but refused to confirm anything.

"We’ve come a long way since, you know, the term… We’ve come a long way but we could’ve been in something.

"Now I’m not saying what’s gonna happen, who knows, we’re gonna have another meeting, Chairman Kim would like to have another meeting," he claimed.

Trump, who is famous for attacking the press and what he alleges to be "fake news", once again took a jibe at journalists, saying he was sure media outlets would ask questions such as "Why has President Trump given up so much?"

He continued, in his notorious manner: "I didn’t give up anything, I didn't give up anything. What did I give up? I gave up nothing! What have I given up…? The only thing I gave up was that I agreed to meet him, boy we lost a lot.

"It’s driving them crazy. So, we’re doing great, that was a big, big problem, and when I get it, I was really being tough and so was he, and, now, we go back and forth and then we fell in love. Okay?"

Speaking about his oscillating linkages with the North Korean leader, he then claimed:" No really, he wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters. We fell in love."