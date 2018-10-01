Pakistan urged by IMF to bring non-filers into tax net

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the government of Pakistan to bring non-filers into the tax net, sources informed Geo News on Monday.



An IMF delegation held the third round of talks with officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Sources add that FBR officials briefed the IMF delegation on the country’s taxation system.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Asad Umar said the visit of the IMF team had nothing to do with any bailout package. He stressed that the uncertainty surrounding the economy would be cleared by mid-October, adding that economic reforms were the top priority of the government.

According to the finance minister, the government was exploring all opportunities to strengthen the national economy.