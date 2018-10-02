COAS Bajwa arrives in Jordan on three-day visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the king of Jordan, Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussain, during his three-day visit to the country.



According to a press statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations on Tuesday, the king of Jordan expressed the desire to enhance cooperation between his country and Pakistan in multiple fields, including security, defence production, education and investment opportunities.

General Qamar Javed assured King Abdullah that Pakistan would welcome any positive initiatives with Jordan. Both the figures also discussed regional security situation and bilateral cooperation.

King Abdullah awarded the medal titled ‘Order of the Military Merit’ to the Pakistani army chief in recognition of his services for improving defence and security relations between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier, General Qamar Javed met Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordanian Armed Forces Chairman Lieutenant General Mahmoud Abdul Haleem Farihat and offered full cooperation in defence relations, training and joint exercises.

The Jordanian chief thanked General Qamar Javed said that Jordan considered Pakistan to be one of the most reliable partners and is ready to take the relationship to the next level.

Both noted with satisfaction the convergence in strategic views and the considerable efforts towards improving peace and stability.