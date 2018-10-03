PM's special assistant Zulfi Bukhari to donate all salaries to dam fund

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari on Wednesday announced that he will donate all of his salaries to the PM-CJP dam fund. Photo: File 1

ISLAMABAD: Prime minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari on Wednesday announced that he will donate all of his salaries to the PM-CJP dam fund.

"I will donate all salaries drawn while serving on this position to the PM-CJP Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund," Bukhari said.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who had announced the fund in July this year, had initiated the donation process by writing a cheque of Rs1 million for the cause during the hearing of the case pertaining to the construction of Kalabagh dam.

Justice Nisar's donation was the first contribution to the said account, said a statement on the Supreme Court’s website dated July 5, 2018. Since then, several high-profile figures and employees of state institutions have pledged to donate salaries for the cause.

Dam fund

In July, the Supreme Court had issued directives that the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams should start immediately, and appealed to the general public, including Pakistanis residing abroad, to donate for the cause.

The apex court formed a committee under the chairmanship of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) chief to monitor the progress of construction. An account was later opened with the SC's registrar in which all donations are being collected.

In September, the government's request to change Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund's name to 'PMCJ' (prime minister chief justice) was accepted by the Supreme Court.