SHC appoints judge to oversee JIT probing May 12 mayhem

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court chief justice on Thursday appointed a judge to monitor the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe into the May 12 carnage.



Justice Salahuddin Panhwar has been appointed to oversee the workings of the JIT probing the carnage.

On September 11, the SHC had ordered the formation of a JIT to probe into the mayhem.

Following the court orders, the Sindh government constituted a JIT on September 28. As per the notification, Karachi Police Chief is the head of the JIT.

The JIT will probe into the various cases regarding the mayhem and apprise the monitoring judge about the progress made after every 15 days.

On May 12, 2007 a major portion of Karachi’s main artery, Shahra-e-Faisal, turned into a battlefield when rival political groups clashed with each other soon after the arrival of the then chief justice of Pakistan. Due to the clashed, the former chief justice did not move ahead from the lounge of the airport and returned to Islamabad without addressing a lawyers’ convention at Sindh High Court.

The thoroughfare was to be used by the procession of the then chief justice, but was made completely inaccessible to commuters as all the intersections were blocked by large containers and trucks.