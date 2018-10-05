Chaudhry denies reports of Saad Rafique, brother's placement on ECL

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has denied reports of placement of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique's names on the Exit Control List (ECL).



"No decision has been made regarding placing names of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique on the ECL," Chaudhry said in a statement, denying reports suggesting otherwise.

Sources earlier informed Geo News that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has recommended barring Rafique brothers from leaving the country, for which the anti-graft body had also submitted a written request to concerned authorities.

The NAB has also issued notices to the PML-N leaders for appearing before it on October 16 in a case pertaining to Paragon housing society, the sources added.

Earlier in the evening, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz also said that the names of the two Rafiques had been placed on the ECL.

Interestingly, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan earlier confirmed the development.

"The NAB has placed the names of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique on the ECL," Chohan confirmed in a statement to media earlier in the evening.

"Now they will not be able to run away."

The provincial minister alleged that resources and funds were extracted from Ashiana Iqbal housing scheme for the construction of Paragon housing society.

Chohan had also said that the two brothers could be arrested any time.