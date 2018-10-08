COAS, Turkish ambassador discuss regional security issues

RAWALPINDI: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.



The Turkish envoy met the army chief at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, including regional security issues, were discussed, ISPR added.

Last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Pakistan and called on General Bajwa.

The meeting between Cavusoglu and General Bjawa focused on Pak-Turkey relations, regional security including evolving situation in the Middle East and management of defence and security cooperation between both the countries.

The Turkish foreign minister had acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and had also pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.