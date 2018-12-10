Pakistan, China have all-weather relationship, COAS tells Chinese minister

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kong Xuanyou on Monday and said that the two countries enjoy an all-weather relationship.



Xuanyou called on the army chief at the GHQ, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion.

The army chief said that the relations between two countries are based on mutual trust and confidence.

The visiting dignitary commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people and armed forces of Pakistan and appreciated army’s role in battling terrorism.