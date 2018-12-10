Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Dec 10 2018
Pakistan, China have all-weather relationship, COAS tells Chinese minister

Monday Dec 10, 2018

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kong Xuanyou on Monday and said that the two countries enjoy an all-weather relationship.

Xuanyou called on the army chief at the GHQ, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion.

The army chief said that the relations between two countries are based on mutual trust and confidence.

The visiting dignitary commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people and armed forces of Pakistan and appreciated army’s role in battling terrorism.

Lawyer to satisfy accountability court Nawaz is honest and trustworthy, says judge

SC dismisses girl's petition to change surname, directs govt to legislate on issue

Former PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

PM directs investment board to present plan on ease of doing business

COAS chairs Corps Commanders' conference at GHQ

Sindh issues 24-hour deadline to centre for gas resumption

Government concedes PAC chairmanship to Shehbaz Sharif

Opposition stages walkout in NA over delay in Saad Rafique's production order

