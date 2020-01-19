FM Qureshi meets Qatari foreign minister, calls for dialogue to resolve Middle East situation

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha wherein he called for a dialogue to resolve the Middle East situation diplomatically.

The foreign minister who arrived in the Qatari capital on Saturday discussed the bilateral matters, Afghan peace process and regional peace with his counterpart.

On the subject of the Middle East tensions, Qureshi said that any confrontation in the region would be to no one’s benefit.

Qureshi also apprised Sheikh Al Thani about Pakistan’s efforts for resolving the tension in the region and establishment of peace.

Speaking about his recent visits to the regional countries and telephonic contacts with his different counterparts, Qureshi said it was appeasing to find a unanimous desire for resolving the confrontation in the region.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had been playing a vibrant and positive role for ending the tension and establishment of peace in the region.

Highlighting the ongoing human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, Qureshi said around eight million unarmed Kashmiri citizens were locked down and facing Indian aggression for the last five months.

He said the oppressed Muslims of the occupied valley were looking towards the international community particularly the Muslim world to get rid of the Indian atrocities and oppression. Qureshi told his Qatari counterpart that Pakistan’s sincere and reconciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan were being lauded by the world.

About the Afghan peace process and the restoration of US-Taliban dialogue, Qureshi said the possibilities for an end to four-decades-old confrontation and revival of regional peace were arising.

The foreign minister further said Pakistan highly valued its ties with Qatar and desired to strengthen the bilateral relations in multiple spheres.

Al Thani appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan as well as the region.