Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday May 25 2020
By
Web Desk

India-China standoff intensifies at eastern Laddakh with troop buildup

By
Web Desk

Monday May 25, 2020

Photo: AFP

The standoff between India and China at the disputed eastern Laddakh border area intensified with Indian media reports claiming both sides are increasing their troops in the area.

As per a report by ThePrint, Beijing has also beefed up its security on its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC)by locating an estimated 1,200 to 1,300 troops near the Pangong Lake.

The report, citing sources, said that Chinese soldiers have moved into the “finger areas” of Pangong Lake whilst it bolstered its troop strength at the LAC. "The Pangong Lake’s northern bank juts forward like a palm, and the various protrusions are identified as “fingers” to demarcate territory."

Sources further said that while the Chinese soldiers maintained that they remained within their borders, they did however believe that 3 km within India's perception of the LAC was crossed. 

Nonetheless, India have taken precautionary measures and deployed forces on its side of the control line while no maps have been exchanged to provide clarity over border claim.

"No maps have been exchanged in this area between India and China demarcating what is the LAC," a source said. 

"Whatever understanding that is there is between the two Army at local level."

In 2017, a similar standoff had taken place at the Doklam border between India and China when Chinese soldiers had proceeded to extend a road that India claimed was cutting into its territory. 

The standoff raised tensions between the two countries as an armed conflict threatened to break out between the two nuclear-armed states. However, the senior leadership in both countries settled the matter with talks. 

The border dispute between India and China has spanned four decades yet not a single bullet has been fired between the two sides over it. 

More From World:

Prince Harry writes heartfelt letter to staff of Princess Diana's charity

Prince Harry writes heartfelt letter to staff of Princess Diana's charity

China records 90 percent year-on-year increase in corruption convictions in 2019: Report

China records 90 percent year-on-year increase in corruption convictions in 2019: Report
COVID-19 amplifies the health risks of hot weather for many people: UN

COVID-19 amplifies the health risks of hot weather for many people: UN
Afghan government to release 900 more Taliban prisoners

Afghan government to release 900 more Taliban prisoners
Saudi Arabia to ease COVID-19 restrictions on June 21 except for Makkah

Saudi Arabia to ease COVID-19 restrictions on June 21 except for Makkah
Japan, Europe ease restrictions as global coroanvirus cases cross 5.5 million

Japan, Europe ease restrictions as global coroanvirus cases cross 5.5 million
Watchdog warns coronavirus may make children vulnerable to forced labour, underage marriage

Watchdog warns coronavirus may make children vulnerable to forced labour, underage marriage
WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine trial for COVID-19 treatment

WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine trial for COVID-19 treatment
Malala preparing for Oxford examinations

Malala preparing for Oxford examinations
COVID-19: Dubai to resume business activities from Wednesday

COVID-19: Dubai to resume business activities from Wednesday
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern calmly handles earthquake situation on live TV

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern calmly handles earthquake situation on live TV
100 Taliban prisoners released as response to Eid ceasefire

100 Taliban prisoners released as response to Eid ceasefire

Latest

view all