Monday May 25 2020
By
Web Desk

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern calmly handles earthquake situation on live TV

Monday May 25, 2020

Photo: AFP

New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern calmly handled an  earthquake situation while barely skipping a beat during live television interview with country's renowned news service Newshub on Monday.

According to ABC News, the quake hit just before 8am and was felt by thousands of New Zealanders who were getting ready to start their work weeks. It was strong enough to rattle food from shelves and stop train services.

The country is often referred as 'Shaky Isles' for its frequent quakes as it is placed in the Pacific region.

On Monday morning, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck in the ocean about 100 kilometres (62 miles) northeast of Wellington, according to the US Geological Survey.

After feeling the jolts, the New Zealand leader interrupted Newshub host Ryan Bridge to tell him what was happening at the parliament complex in the capital, Wellington.

“We’re just having a bit of an earthquake here Ryan, quite a decent shake here,” Ardern said, glancing around the room. “But, um, if you see things moving behind me.”

Ardern then went on with the interview, telling the host the shaking had stopped.

“We’re fine Ryan,” she said. “I’m not under any hanging lights, I look like I’m in a structurally sound place,” she calmly responded.

Fortunately, there were no reports of major damage or injuries after the quake.

