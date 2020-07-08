Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney 'devastated' after Duchess 'dumped her to look woke'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 08, 2020

Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney 'devastated' after Duchess 'dumped her to look woke'

Meghan Markle's former bestie Jessica Mulroney feels 'completely ditched' and 'devastated' after the Duchess cut ties following her white privilege scandal.

The Duchess of Sussex was reportedly extremely upset that Jessica brought her up in the “discourse” she had with influencer Sasha Exeter, with a source telling Us Weekly, “That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

Now, a different source has told The Sun, “Jessica’s team have made it clear that she feels completely ditched by Meghan and fears she is going to cut her out of her life for good. She’s completely distraught and devastated because Meghan has done nothing to stand up for her publicly. Jessica is terrified she will never work again."

The source further added, “She is losing so much work from brands who loved her connection to Meghan in the past but now feels she has become toxic.

"All it would take is for Meghan to go out on a shopping trip with Jessica to show she still has her support. But the clear indication is that there’s not going to be any show of support like that. It’s a brutal blow after a ten-year friendship. Jessica has been there for Meghan through thick and thin.

“Meghan has forsaken her most loyal friend just to look woke," the insider said.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp seen lying bloodied with a mutilated finger in resurfaced photos

Johnny Depp seen lying bloodied with a mutilated finger in resurfaced photos
Kanye West back-pedals on his support for Trump: 'I am taking the red hat off'

Kanye West back-pedals on his support for Trump: 'I am taking the red hat off'
Kanye West unveils what his first move would be as US president

Kanye West unveils what his first move would be as US president

Kim Kardashian emerges as fashion icon, shares throwback fitting photos

Kim Kardashian emerges as fashion icon, shares throwback fitting photos
Elton John postpones 2020 tour dates: 'It breaks my heart'

Elton John postpones 2020 tour dates: 'It breaks my heart'
Brad Pitt's demeaning words for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston led hue and cry

Brad Pitt's demeaning words for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston led hue and cry
Billie Eilish’s mother reveals true extent of her love for Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish’s mother reveals true extent of her love for Justin Bieber
Kate Middleton reveals her children having sunflower growing contest

Kate Middleton reveals her children having sunflower growing contest
David Schwimmer addresses lack of diversity on 'Friends': 'It felt wrong'

David Schwimmer addresses lack of diversity on 'Friends': 'It felt wrong'
Johnny Depp says Amber Heard had 'an agenda' in marrying him

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard had 'an agenda' in marrying him
Donald Trump thinks Kanye West's presidential bid could be a 'great trial run'

Donald Trump thinks Kanye West's presidential bid could be a 'great trial run'
Prince Harry lauds young people working for the erasure of HIV/AIDS stigma

Prince Harry lauds young people working for the erasure of HIV/AIDS stigma

Latest

view all