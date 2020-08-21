Prince Charles denies ‘nonsensical’ rumors around turbulent relationship with Prince Harry

Prince Charles has recently broken his silence after claims of an alleged turbulent relationship came to light in the new biography Finding Freedom.

Palace sources broke the news about Prince Charles’s take on the rumors. He is reportedly taking a bit of an issue with the accusations and claims made in the book, especially in reference to his relationship with his youngest son Prince Harry.

A source close to the royal told Marie Claire, "Charles is extremely focused on his public image and there have been times Harry has felt that has taken precedence over everything else."

With tension between Prince William and Prince Harry’s family bubbling to the surface, palace aids found it a "a headache to arrange” a photo op on the event of Prince Charles’s 70th birthday.

Omid Scobie recently spoke about his thoughts regarding the longstanding feud amid the brothers during an interview with The Sun. He claimed, "Of course schedules do come into that but the other reason I was given was that the boys have in the past run hot and cold with their father.”

"He's not just their father, he's also the future king and their boss—he's the purse keeper. There are many political things here which can feed into a very up-and-down relationship, and it was felt by those at Clarence House that it was a headache to put together."

However, sources close to the royal told the Mirror that these thoughts are "complete nonsense" and "wholly untrue.” The source went on to say, "Not only is this book incredibly one sided for various gripes from Harry and Meghan, claims of breakdowns in the relationship with his father and him supporting their various legal cases are entirely false.”