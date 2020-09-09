Can't connect right now! retry
Bilawal urges federal govt to declare agricultural emergency

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded the government to declare an agricultural emergency in the country due to the ongoing crisis and asked the federal government to provide relief to the poor farmers.

“Now is the time to declare an agricultural emergency,” said the PPP chairman, while visiting the flood-stricken Mirpurkhas. He also reminded that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had promised in its manifesto that it would declare an agricultural emergency.

Bilawal said just like Karachi is the hub of economy, agriculture was the backbone of the economy.

The PPP chairman said that heavy losses were suffered due to the recent rains and floods in Sindh. He added that the problems multiplied as the people were coming out of the losses they had faced due to the coronavirus and locusts attack.

“Relief should be provided to the poor farmers,” said Bilawal. He added that the government may not provide relief to large landlords but should provide it to the poor farmers.

“On humanitarian grounds, I request the federal government to come and sit here like how we are sitting, like how the CM and his team are sitting,” said Bilawal. He added that the prime minister should be seen with those affected by the rains and floods and not make five-hour trips to the province.

“We cannot fulfil the requirements of these people alone and for this, the whole of Pakistan will have to be one,” appealed Bilawal. He added that the National Disaster Management Authority should provide tents, “which it has in its stocks”, to the homeless.

