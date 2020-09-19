Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 19 2020
By
Web Desk

BISE Multan to announce Matric Annual Examination Result 2020 today

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

Multan: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan will announce the results of Matric Annual Examination on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Candidates can find results below.

All the BISEs will declare the result simultaneously at 5pm today. The results will be uploaded shortly after the announcement.

Meanwhile, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, DG Khan and Rawalpindi boards have also announced the results of Matric annual examination 2020 today.

More From Pakistan:

4 terrorists killed during security operation in Awaran: ISPR

4 terrorists killed during security operation in Awaran: ISPR
PEMRA, other laws to be used against Nawaz if his APC address is broadcast: Gill

PEMRA, other laws to be used against Nawaz if his APC address is broadcast: Gill
Artwork worth millions of rupees missing from Pakistan Arts Council

Artwork worth millions of rupees missing from Pakistan Arts Council
Parliamentarians tax directory had 'incorrect details' of Senator Faisal Javed: FBR

Parliamentarians tax directory had 'incorrect details' of Senator Faisal Javed: FBR
Nawaz, Zardari to attend APC via video link: PPP

Nawaz, Zardari to attend APC via video link: PPP
BISE Rawalpindi to announce Matric Annual Examination Result 2020 today

BISE Rawalpindi to announce Matric Annual Examination Result 2020 today
BISE Lahore to announce Matric Annual Examination Result 2020 today

BISE Lahore to announce Matric Annual Examination Result 2020 today
BISE Bahawalpur to announce Matric Annual Examination Result 2020 today

BISE Bahawalpur to announce Matric Annual Examination Result 2020 today
BISE Faisalabad to announce Matric Annual Examination Result 2020 today

BISE Faisalabad to announce Matric Annual Examination Result 2020 today
BISE Sargodha to announce Matric Annual Examination Result 2020 today

BISE Sargodha to announce Matric Annual Examination Result 2020 today
BISE Gujranwala to announce Matric Annual Examination Result 2020 today

BISE Gujranwala to announce Matric Annual Examination Result 2020 today
BISE DG Khan to announce Matric Annual Examination Result 2020 today

BISE DG Khan to announce Matric Annual Examination Result 2020 today

Latest

view all