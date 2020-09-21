Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 21 2020
Meghan Markle acts in solidarity with Amber Heard by removing Johnny Depp's lawyer

Monday Sep 21, 2020

Meghan Markle has reportedly removed a lawyer who represented Hollywood star Johnny Depp against his former wife Amber Heard.

The lawyer identified as David Sherborne was representing the Duchess of Sussex in a case against the British newspaper.

British media has seen the latest move by Meghan Markle an expression of solidarity with the Aquaman actress.

The Sun reported that Justin Rushbrooke QC has confirmed he will represent Meghan in future hearings, after he stood in for Mr Sherborne when he was tied up acting for Johnny Depp in a defamation claim against The Sun.

A report in Times, citing law circles, said Meghan may have acted in solidarity with Depp’s ex Amber Heard who has accused the Hollywood star of abuse. 

Meghan is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

In documents submitted to London’s High Court on Monday, lawyers for the paper said “Finding Freedom”, a biography of Harry and Meghan published in August, “gives every appearance of having been written with their extensive cooperation”.

After the biography was published, a spokesman for the couple said they were neither interviewed for the book nor contributed to it.

Brad Pitt skips Emmys to avoid Jennifer Aniston?

Ellen DeGeneres Show monologue: Host addresses controversy

Cardi B creates Instagram account for 2-year-old Kulture

Newspaper being sued by Meghan Markle disputes her concern about privacy

Kim Kardashian still planning to end marriage with Kanye West: report

Justin Bieber loves YouTube reaction to his new song 'Holy'

2020 Emmy winners inaugurate the show by giving back to kids in need with No Kid Hungry

Reese Witherspoon hosts a New Year’s Eve party at the 2020 Emmys to ‘get rid’ of 2020

Vision comes back to life in 'WandaVision' trailer ahead of Disney Plus release

Lady Gaga touches on her mental health: ‘I just totally gave up on myself’

Prince Harry chooses filmmaking as his profession?

Meet Bollywood’s favourite Pakistani fashion designer, Faraz Manan

