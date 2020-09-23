Can't connect right now! retry
business
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
IKIsrar Khan

Notices issued to eight SECP officials allegedly involved in data leak

By
IKIsrar Khan

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

The head of fact-finding committee Sadia Khan on Saturday presented the data leak report to the Commission in which they declared eight people responsible as they allegedly committed several mistakes. Photo: Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: The Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) handed over show-cause notices to eight officials allegedly involved in the data leak, The News reported on Wednesday.

The head of a fact-finding committee on Saturday presented the data leak report to the commission in which eight people were held responsible for the breach as they allegedly committed several mistakes.

The committee recommended strict action against them in accordance with the SECP human resource manual.

The commission, according to the report, issued show-cause notices to eight officials including Additional Director (Market Surveillance Department) Arsalan Zafar Hujazi on the recommendation of the fact-finding committee. However, the remaining officials are from the IT wing and companies’ registration office SECP.

Read more: SECP official Sajid Gondal tweets he's 'back and safe'

While confiscating Hujazi’s laptop, the committee sent him on forced leave whereas it was further reported that the former SECP chairman’s son had also deleted the data from his laptop and obtained a letter from SECP’s HR department to apply for a UK visa.

These employees who have been handed over the notices can submit a written reply within seven days, and hearings will be held for each person in front of the Commission.

Subsequently, the commission will decide the punishments in accordance with the SECP HR manual where the minor penalties and the major penalties have been clearly defined.

The major penalty included dismissal and the minor is suspension from service, with a possibility that the case could be referred to FIA.

More From Business:

Pakistan 'essential' regional partner, says US ambassador-designate

Pakistan 'essential' regional partner, says US ambassador-designate
Pakistan’s COVID-19 response highlighted at international forum

Pakistan’s COVID-19 response highlighted at international forum
Two men allegedly kidnap, gang rape 22-year-old woman in Karachi

Two men allegedly kidnap, gang rape 22-year-old woman in Karachi
'You are our heroes': CJCSC Gen Raza confers civil awards on scientists, engineers

'You are our heroes': CJCSC Gen Raza confers civil awards on scientists, engineers
Army 'alive to emerging challenges', says Gen Bajwa after Battle Tank VT-4 demonstration

Army 'alive to emerging challenges', says Gen Bajwa after Battle Tank VT-4 demonstration
NAB summons Fazlur Rehman over accusations of owning assets beyond means

NAB summons Fazlur Rehman over accusations of owning assets beyond means
Shibli reiterates govt's resolve to bring sexual offenders to justice

Shibli reiterates govt's resolve to bring sexual offenders to justice
PM Imran Khan stops ministers from issuing 'unnecessary' statements: sources

PM Imran Khan stops ministers from issuing 'unnecessary' statements: sources
Schools shut due to violation of safety rules, not surge in infections: education minister

Schools shut due to violation of safety rules, not surge in infections: education minister
Bilawal, Fazlur Rehman talk anti-govt campaign, Pakistan's political situation

Bilawal, Fazlur Rehman talk anti-govt campaign, Pakistan's political situation
9-year-old allegedly shoots paternal aunt dead for marriage of choice

9-year-old allegedly shoots paternal aunt dead for marriage of choice

Latest

view all