Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah to arrive tomorrow on three-day official visit

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah. — Photo courtesy Prime Minister's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah will arrive on Monday on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday, he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including prominent members of the council.

The occasion will mark Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as chairman of the council.

During the visit, the Afghan leader will call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.



He will also interact with the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other dignitaries, the statement said.



"Dr Abdullah would also deliver a key-note address at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad," the statement added.



His engagements will include interaction with the media.



“The visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction,” the FO press release said.

The handout said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its "fraternal ties with Afghanistan, rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions".

"Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people," it added.



The visit will further strengthen "amity, brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries", it underscored.



Mohammad Sadiq, the prime minister's special representative for Afghanistan, shared a note welcoming the dignitary on behalf of Pakistan on the "official visit".





