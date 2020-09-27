Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Sep 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah to arrive tomorrow on three-day official visit

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah. — Photo courtesy Prime Minister's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah will arrive on Monday on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday, he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including prominent members of the council.

The occasion will mark Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as chairman of the council.

During the visit, the Afghan leader will call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He will also interact with the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other dignitaries, the statement said.

"Dr Abdullah would also deliver a key-note address at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad," the statement added.

His engagements will include interaction with the media.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction,” the FO press release said.

The handout said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its "fraternal ties with Afghanistan, rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions".

"Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people," it added.

The visit will further strengthen "amity, brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries", it underscored.

Mohammad Sadiq, the prime minister's special representative for Afghanistan, shared a note welcoming the dignitary on behalf of Pakistan on the "official visit".


More From World:

Pakistani doctor honoured by Saudi Arabia for leading fight against COVID-19

Pakistani doctor honoured by Saudi Arabia for leading fight against COVID-19
Faraz backs Rashid's claims, says PML-N will soon divide into 'multiple factions'

Faraz backs Rashid's claims, says PML-N will soon divide into 'multiple factions'
PML-N lawmaker Jaleel Sharaqpuri denies rumours of being kicked out from party

PML-N lawmaker Jaleel Sharaqpuri denies rumours of being kicked out from party
Jodhpur killing has exposed India's citizenship act: Ramesh Kumar

Jodhpur killing has exposed India's citizenship act: Ramesh Kumar
Turkey vows full support to Azerbaijan, calls on Armenia to give up 'aggression'

Turkey vows full support to Azerbaijan, calls on Armenia to give up 'aggression'
Suleman Shehbaz claims no notice received from JIT in sugar mills probe

Suleman Shehbaz claims no notice received from JIT in sugar mills probe
Bahawalpur man 'confesses' to killing 70-year-old wife to frame neighbour: police

Bahawalpur man 'confesses' to killing 70-year-old wife to frame neighbour: police
New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern expected to retain power for next term, reveals poll

New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern expected to retain power for next term, reveals poll
Chohan warns PML-N against false police alerts in Tallal Chaudry incident

Chohan warns PML-N against false police alerts in Tallal Chaudry incident
Stray dog bites 5 including 3 children at Karachi's Teen Talwar

Stray dog bites 5 including 3 children at Karachi's Teen Talwar

Lahore man shoots himself dead after killing wife over domestic spat, say police

Lahore man shoots himself dead after killing wife over domestic spat, say police
Sindh govt fully cooperating for Karachi’s circular Railway project: Rashid

Sindh govt fully cooperating for Karachi’s circular Railway project: Rashid

Latest

view all