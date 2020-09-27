Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Sep 27 2020
By
Web Desk

PTI leader gets bail in alleged torture case of Sahiwal female postmaster

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

Postmaster Sofia Qasim (L) and PTI memver Naveed Aslam. — Geo News

A magistrate court in Sahiwal has released on bail a local leader of the ruling PTI, Naveed Aslam, following allegations against him for torturing a female postmaster.

The postmaster, Sofia Qasim, had accused Aslam of torturing her on September 24.

Qasim claimed that Aslam had "slapped her" while on a visit to the postmaster's office and "the staff had to intervene to save her and push him out of the office".

Protests against the PTI member's highhandedness had broken out, with staff members refusing to work. The police had shown up and after filing a case against Aslam, had arrested him.

The postmaster said that the police had not included the appropriate clauses of the penal code which strengthened Aslam's case and allowed him to obtain bail.

Meanwhile, Aslam denied having subjected the female postmaster to torture. He said he is a contractor for postal services and had come to inquire about payments.

"Not only did the female postmaster refuse to provide me any details, she badmouthed the party," Aslam said.

He also denied the allegation that he had been armed at the time of the incident.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan assures Azerbijan of support on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Pakistan assures Azerbijan of support on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
No ideological differences within PML-N: Ahsan Iqbal

No ideological differences within PML-N: Ahsan Iqbal
Pakistani doctor honoured by Saudi Arabia for leading fight against COVID-19

Pakistani doctor honoured by Saudi Arabia for leading fight against COVID-19
Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah to arrive tomorrow on three-day official visit

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah to arrive tomorrow on three-day official visit

Faraz backs Rashid's claims, says PML-N will soon divide into 'multiple factions'

Faraz backs Rashid's claims, says PML-N will soon divide into 'multiple factions'
PML-N lawmaker Jaleel Sharaqpuri denies rumours of being kicked out from party

PML-N lawmaker Jaleel Sharaqpuri denies rumours of being kicked out from party
Jodhpur killing has exposed India's citizenship act: Ramesh Kumar

Jodhpur killing has exposed India's citizenship act: Ramesh Kumar
Suleman Shehbaz claims no notice received from JIT in sugar mills probe

Suleman Shehbaz claims no notice received from JIT in sugar mills probe
Bahawalpur man 'confesses' to killing 70-year-old wife to frame neighbour: police

Bahawalpur man 'confesses' to killing 70-year-old wife to frame neighbour: police
Chohan warns PML-N against false police alerts in Tallal Chaudry incident

Chohan warns PML-N against false police alerts in Tallal Chaudry incident
Stray dog bites 5 including 3 children at Karachi's Teen Talwar

Stray dog bites 5 including 3 children at Karachi's Teen Talwar

Lahore man shoots himself dead after killing wife over domestic spat, say police

Lahore man shoots himself dead after killing wife over domestic spat, say police

Latest

view all