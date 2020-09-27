PTI leader gets bail in alleged torture case of Sahiwal female postmaster

Postmaster Sofia Qasim (L) and PTI memver Naveed Aslam. — Geo News

A magistrate court in Sahiwal has released on bail a local leader of the ruling PTI, Naveed Aslam, following allegations against him for torturing a female postmaster.

The postmaster, Sofia Qasim, had accused Aslam of torturing her on September 24.

Qasim claimed that Aslam had "slapped her" while on a visit to the postmaster's office and "the staff had to intervene to save her and push him out of the office".

Protests against the PTI member's highhandedness had broken out, with staff members refusing to work. The police had shown up and after filing a case against Aslam, had arrested him.



The postmaster said that the police had not included the appropriate clauses of the penal code which strengthened Aslam's case and allowed him to obtain bail.

Meanwhile, Aslam denied having subjected the female postmaster to torture. He said he is a contractor for postal services and had come to inquire about payments.



"Not only did the female postmaster refuse to provide me any details, she badmouthed the party," Aslam said.

He also denied the allegation that he had been armed at the time of the incident.

