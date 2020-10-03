Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Celebrities 'greatly interested' in Lahore’s Ravi River Front Project, PM Imran Khan told

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project, in Lahore. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a review meeting on the Ravi River Front Urban Development Project (RRFUDP), was informed on Friday that besides investors and leading figures in the construction sector, celebrities have also expressed great interest in the scheme.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Chairman New Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, Punjab chief secretary, FBR chairman, chairman Ruda (Ravi Urban Development Authority) and leading investors from the construction sector.

In this regard, the premier said that the RRFUDP was aimed at rehabilitating Lahore city, meeting the needs of a growing population, alleviating water scarcity and accelerating economic process across the province, including Lahore.

The implementation of the project within the stipulated timeline was a priority of the government, he said, noting that this very project was the key in this connection in opening new avenues of prosperity.

Read more: 'Country at tipping point, with only progress ahead,' says PM Imran at launch of Ravi riverfront project

The prime minister added that the implementation of the project would not only meet the needs of Lahore city but would also create immense opportunities for jobs and economic activities.

Usman Buzdar informed PM Imran that keeping in view his vision and government priorities, the progress of the project was being monitored at the highest level and set targets for implementation and that timely completion would be ensured.

The meeting discussed in detail the progress made so far on the Ravi River Front Urban Development Project and the various stages regarding the implementation of the project and the timelines set by them.

More From Pakistan:

Weather to remain hot and dry in Pakistan today

Weather to remain hot and dry in Pakistan today
Girl allegedly gang-raped in Lahore hotel

Girl allegedly gang-raped in Lahore hotel
Gilgit-Baltistan CM says army won’t be deployed for elections

Gilgit-Baltistan CM says army won’t be deployed for elections
Nehal Hashmi's family, police scuffle in Karachi

Nehal Hashmi's family, police scuffle in Karachi

UK refuses to help Pakistani govt execute Nawaz Sharif's arrest warrants

UK refuses to help Pakistani govt execute Nawaz Sharif's arrest warrants

Security forces foil major terrorist activity in North Waziristan, says ISPR

Security forces foil major terrorist activity in North Waziristan, says ISPR
PMA warns of 'second wave' as disregard of coronavirus safety measures continues

PMA warns of 'second wave' as disregard of coronavirus safety measures continues
PEMRA 'little more than tool of political convenience', says HRCP after new airtime orders

PEMRA 'little more than tool of political convenience', says HRCP after new airtime orders
Govt finalises preparations to hold special CSS exams by December

Govt finalises preparations to hold special CSS exams by December

Pakistan reopens Kartarpur corridor in wake of 'overall improvement in COVID-19 situation'

Pakistan reopens Kartarpur corridor in wake of 'overall improvement in COVID-19 situation'
Enemies of the army are enemies of Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan

Enemies of the army are enemies of Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan
PKR to USD and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 2

PKR to USD and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 2

Latest

view all