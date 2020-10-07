Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Erdogan's speech at UN gave courage to Kashmiris, Qureshi tells Turkish counterpart

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu. Photo: Files 

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday thanked Turkish President Recep Teyyip Erdogan for raising the Kashmir dispute in the United Nations General Assembly, saying that his address has given "courage and confidence" to oppressed Kashmiris.

Qureshi, in a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu, thanked Ankara for its “consistent and categorical stance on the Kashmir dispute”.

“It is a matter of satisfaction that both the countries share identical views on important regional and international matters,” the foreign minister told Çavusoglu.

During the conversation, Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's determination to continue to play a positive role for regional peace and security, including in the Afghan peace process. The Turkish foreign minister appreciated the steps taken by Pakistan for regional peace, including its efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Also read: Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir issue in UN speech

Last month, President Erdogan had, during his address to the UN General Assembly, termed the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan “a burning issue” and called for resolving it through dialogue.

“The Kashmir conflict, which is also key to the stability and peace of South Asia, is still a burning issue,” Erdogan had said in the speech he made via video-link to the 193-member Assembly’s landmark 75th session.

“Steps taken following the abolition of the special status of Jammu-Kashmir further complicated the problem,” he said, referring to the August 5, 2019, unilateral move by India to annex the disputed territory.

“We are in favour of solving this issue through dialogue, within the framework of the United Nations resolutions and especially in line with the expectations of the people of Kashmir,” the Turkish leader said.

The Kashmir dispute is on the agenda of the UN Security Council, which has adopted at least 11 resolutions since 1948 that call for an impartial plebiscite to determine the wishes of the people in the disputed state.

More From Pakistan:

Girl, 18, arrested for 'stealing motorbikes' while disguised as a boy

Girl, 18, arrested for 'stealing motorbikes' while disguised as a boy
October 7: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — morning update

October 7: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — morning update
Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi takes charge as new chief of Pakistan Navy

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi takes charge as new chief of Pakistan Navy

No closure of educational institutions from Oct 15, says Shafqat Mehmood

No closure of educational institutions from Oct 15, says Shafqat Mehmood
Federal cabinet divided over Nawaz Sharif FIR matter: sources

Federal cabinet divided over Nawaz Sharif FIR matter: sources
'Rano' the bear gets much-needed respite after Karachi Zoo installs air-cooler in enclosure

'Rano' the bear gets much-needed respite after Karachi Zoo installs air-cooler in enclosure
FIA shuffles high ranking officials

FIA shuffles high ranking officials
Quetta men allegedly kidnap woman at gunpoint, kill father in process

Quetta men allegedly kidnap woman at gunpoint, kill father in process
Nawaz Sharif speech: 33% agree with PML-N chief's point of view, reveals Gallup Pakistan survey

Nawaz Sharif speech: 33% agree with PML-N chief's point of view, reveals Gallup Pakistan survey
KP govt decides to buy Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Peshawar

KP govt decides to buy Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Peshawar
Man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape minor, throw her off building in Karachi's Clifton

Man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape minor, throw her off building in Karachi's Clifton
Police to exhume Dr Maha Ali's body on October 15

Police to exhume Dr Maha Ali's body on October 15

Latest

view all