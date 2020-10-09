Time for PM Imran Khan to start panicking: Bilawal Bhutto

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been advised by the Punjab chapter to address the Gujranwala rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement. Photo file

KARACHI: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said the time has come for Prime Minister Imran Khan to start panicking as the opposition has launched an anti-government movement.

While addressing a virtual session of the PPP information secretaries, Bilawal said the PTI government has “failed” to deliver and now is the time for PM Imran Khan to “panic”.

He said the anti-people government of Imran Khan has nothing good for the people and it was only accusing the past government for its failures.

He said the PPP had played role in the establishment of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) like it did in the past in the formation of opposition’s Movement for Restoration of Democracy and Alliance for Restoration of Democracy.

The virtual meeting was attended by Dr Nafisa Shah, Senator Maula Bukhsh Chandio, Sindh ministers Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Sharjeel Memon, Barrister Aamir, Senator Sassi Pulejo, Sahhen Dar, Nazir Dhoki, Chaudhry Munawar Anjum, Palwasha Khan, Aajiz Dhara, Hassan Murtaza, Sarbuland Jogezai, Senator Rubina Khalid, Nawabzada Iftikhar, Sadia Danish and Javed Ayub.



‘Last nail in PTI coffin’

Separately, the PPP chairman also chaired a meeting to review the arrangement for the PDM’s planned public meetings and rallies in different cities of the four provinces with Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah, PPP Punjab President Qamaruz Zaman Kaira and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar who called on him at the Bilawal House.

He said the formation of the PDM was an important progress emanating from the platform of the All Parties Conference (APC) hosted by his party and pledged that it would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the ‘selected and crumbling’ regime.

Bilawal said it was the ripe time for the people of Pakistan to rise up and demolish the sandy castle of the selected regime built through intrigues and naked rigging and theft of public mandate.

‘PPP Punjab wants Bilawal to address Gujranwala rally’

Meanwhile, the PPP top leadership has advised Bilawal Bhutto to attend the PDM public rally in Gujranwala on October 16.

According to sources, the PPP senior leaders from Punjab wanted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend the rally.

“A formal decision in this regard would be taken within a day or two,” they said.

The rally is being hosted by the PML-N and it would be the first public rally of the PDM against the government.