pakistan
Sunday Oct 11 2020
By
Web Desk

BIEK announces intermediate Part-II General Science 2020 results

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

A total of 54 students secured A-1 grade, 322 students bagged A grade, 920 candidates got B grade, whereas the rest received C, D, and E grades. Photo: Geo.tv/Files

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Part II for General Science Annual Examinations 2020, The News reported on Sunday.

According to the board's statement, this year the board could not arrange physical exams hence all candidates had been promoted as per the promotion and exam policy approved by the education department and the Sindh government.

The percentage of pupils who passed the exams remained 99.89% as the board showed a total of 4,757 registered candidates, of whom 4,752 were declared passed.

A total of 54 students secured A-1 grade, 322 students bagged A grade, 920 candidates got B grade, whereas the rest received C, D, and E grades.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Intermediate board had announced the results of the pre-engineering group.

