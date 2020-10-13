Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 13 2020
By
Sheeba Haider

Peshawar Zoo: Female cheetah dies after being injured in a fight

By
Sheeba Haider

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

PESHAWAR: A female cheetah died at Peshawar Zoo on Tuesday after she fought a male tiger two days ago, said project director Ishtiaq.

The cheetah was severely wounded after the fight and suffered internal bleeding as well, he revealed. "It was very difficult for the management to get both tigers separated from each other during the fight," he revealed.

The wounded cheetah was provided medical aid but she could not survive.

KP Minister Forestry Environment & Wildlife Department Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar said that a meeting of the zoo's management had been summoned and doctors have been asked to help determine how these incidences can be avoided in future.

Two years ago, over 34 animals died at Peshawar zoo within three months, a report had disclosed.

The report was compiled by the investigation committee formed to probe the back-to-back deaths of animals at the zoo.

A dark cloud hovered over the Peshawar zoo following media reports of deaths. The zoo has lost more than 30 birds, one nilgai (an antelope endemic to Indian subcontinent), a snow leopard, a fallow deer and a monkey.

The report had concluded that the birds and nilgai had passed away due to breathing problems.

A four-year-old fallow deer, which died on March 1, was initially reported to have died under ‘mysterious circumstances’. However, the report states that the deer was killed after colliding with the rods of its cage. The sub-adult female deer, which was of American-African origin was brought to the zoo two weeks before it died.

Three days later on May 4, the zoo lost one of its monkeys. The monkey died after being severely injured by a wolf, which was kept in the same cage as the monkey.

On March 15, a 10-year-old snow leopard had passed away at the zoo. The snow leopard was brought to the zoo from Galiyat and was scheduled to be taken back on April 15 due to hot weather.

More From Pakistan:

Nasir Khan Jan gets engaged to 'very nice, well-educated partner'

Nasir Khan Jan gets engaged to 'very nice, well-educated partner'
Heatwave in Karachi: A doctor's guide on how to beat the heat

Heatwave in Karachi: A doctor's guide on how to beat the heat
London police asked to look into Nawaz Sharif allegedly violating coronavirus rules

London police asked to look into Nawaz Sharif allegedly violating coronavirus rules
India behind at least 4 high-profile terrorist attacks in Pakistan; 'We have evidence to the T'

India behind at least 4 high-profile terrorist attacks in Pakistan; 'We have evidence to the T'
PTA's ban on TikTok challenged in Sindh High Court

PTA's ban on TikTok challenged in Sindh High Court
NAB to investigate reasons for closure of PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel

NAB to investigate reasons for closure of PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel
PM Imran Khan discusses Australia’s tour of Pakistan with PM Morrison

PM Imran Khan discusses Australia’s tour of Pakistan with PM Morrison
Seems like someone in Mumbai is controlling electricity supply to Karachi: chief justice

Seems like someone in Mumbai is controlling electricity supply to Karachi: chief justice

Lahore motorway gang rape case: Court sends suspect Abid Malhi on 14-day judicial remand

Lahore motorway gang rape case: Court sends suspect Abid Malhi on 14-day judicial remand
No plans to sell Roosevelt Hotel: aviation minister

No plans to sell Roosevelt Hotel: aviation minister
Sindh govt comes to the rescue of ailing Punjabi folk singer Shaukat Ali

Sindh govt comes to the rescue of ailing Punjabi folk singer Shaukat Ali
Risk mitigation important to stop second wave of coronavirus: Asad Umar

Risk mitigation important to stop second wave of coronavirus: Asad Umar

Latest

view all