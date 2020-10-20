PSX: Markets sees bullish trend as KSE 100 hovers close to 41,000

Pakistani traders stand beneath an electronic board displaying share prices at the Pakistani Stock Exchange (PSX). Photo: Files/INP

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday continued its momentum from last day’s trading, ending the day on a positive note and the market closing near the 41,000 mark.

The benchmark KSE 100 Index gained 616 points, or 1.53%, by the close of trading to reach 40,956.

Close to 323.05 million shares had changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs11.7 billion.

Stocks of 375 companies were traded, of which 255 gained in value, 104 declined and 16 remained unchanged.

A screengrab of the KSE-100 Index. Photo: Pakistan Stock Exchange

Volumes were led by Unity Foods Ltd, with 77.9 million shares traded. Hascol, Fauji Foods Limited (FFL), Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBTL) and K-Electric Limited closed out the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 50.7m, 35.1m, 25.3m and 21.05m, respectively.

Unity Foods share price was up 2.84%, trading at Rs19.54; Hascol share price was up 6.13%, trading at Rs16.62; FFL share price was down 0.98%, trading at Rs16.21; PIBTL share price was up 2.56%, trading at Rs13.24; while KE share price was up 7.16%, trading at Rs4.04.

The index today began with an upward trend, with the market maintaining a bullish trend throughout the day. The market saw its lowest point at the opening which was 40,340, the point at which the KSE 100 Index closed on Monday.



The market also crossed the 41,000 mark during the day's trading to reach its high of 41,056 at 3:31pm before closing the day at 40,956.