Some forces want to destablise Pakistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that some “forces” wanted to destablise the country.

Reacting to the Peshawar blast that killed at least eight, the foreign minister stressed that the federal and provincial governments will have to stay on alert. He added that public support was important to ensure security and urged people to maintain religious harmony.

“Some elements want to politicize the blasphemous caricature issue,” he told Geo News. “The government is not neglectful of its responsibilities.”

Read more: Sindh, Punjab on high alert after Peshawar bomb blast

The foreign minister said the government would ensure security during Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

Speaking to the Geo Pakistan, Qureshi recalled his telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar on the recent terrorist attacks in Quetta and Peshawar.

The foreign minister said he warned Atmar against allowing terrorist elements to use Afghan soil. “Some forces want to disrupt Pak-Afghan ties,” Qureshi told the Afghan minister. He added that Pakistan recently announced a new visa policy to facilitate the travel of Afghan people.

Read more: Pakistan to cooperate with whoever Afghans bring to power, says PM

“Intra-Afghan dialogue provides an excellent opportunity for peace and the Afghan leadership must seize this opportunity,” he told Atmar and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to restore peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Highlighting that the Pakistan Democratic Movement was provided security during their Quetta jalsa, Qureshi said the federal government had prioritized matters of national interest. “The opposition and government can hold dialogues on many forums.”

