pakistan
Monday Nov 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Govt studying proposal for electric train from Islamabad Airport to Murree: Fawad

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry believes that the project 'will change the face of tourism and travel'. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Monday that the government is studying a proposal to run an “electric automatic train from Islamabad Airport to Murree”.

“The next major project is the electric automatic train from Islamabad Airport to Murree. The study of which has started and a meeting has been held with the planning ministry in this regard,” said Chaudhry in a tweet.

The science minister made the revelations while reacting to a Radio Pakistan news regarding his comments to a private TV channel on electric buses, saying the project has now reached the Express of Interest level.

Read more: For Lahore, are electric trams in the pipeline?

Fawad said the electric train project “will change the face of tourism and travel” in the country.

' Electric buses to start in Islamabad by December'

Chaudhry has said that Islamabad will be the first city in Pakistan to have environment-friendly electric transport by December this year.

Speaking to a private news channel after the signing ceremony of a strategic alliance agreement between the government and a German company, Fawad said that under the new MoU, the German company will invest in three phases; installations of its manufacturing plants, bus operations and technology transfer to Pakistan.

“Introduction of electric vehicular technology will expedite work on the government’s policy to check environmental pollution,” said the minister.

Read more: Punjab govt to introduce 300 electric buses in bid to tackle pollution

He added that the government has decided to install electric vehicle charging stations on motorways across the country in the next six months.

“Introduction of electric vehicles will help in flourishing an eco-friendly system and mitigate the effects of global warming,” said the minister.

He assured that the government was giving special emphasis to science and technology, education and future technologies to unleash the potential of the youth.

