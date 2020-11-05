Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Nov 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Indian police unearth rape case after recovering newborn from garbage dump

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Representational image. — AFP/Files

Indian police unearthed a rape case after finding a newborn wrapped in a polythene bag and dumped in a garbage dump in New Delhi, Times of India reported Thursday.

The police said they had received a call about an abandoned baby boy. Upon arrival at the indicated site, the police team found the child, took him under their care, and kick-started an inquiry.

According to the publication, the police, upon tracking down the mother of the baby, found out that she was a minor.

The infant's mother alleged that a 60-year-old man had raped her.

She told police that initially she was unaware that she was pregnant and that she gave birth on her house's rooftop. 

The minor said that after the delivery, she wrapped the baby in a poly bag and dumped it in the garbage heap.

“When we checked the CCTV footage, we found a minor dropping the baby. Our team tracked the girl’s address, and when she was contacted, she revealed that she was raped by a shopkeeper inside her house months ago. She said she was threatened and, therefore, out of fear, didn’t tell her mother about the rape,” the publication reported, citing a police officer.

More From World:

US Election 2020: What is Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's net worth?

US Election 2020: What is Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's net worth?
Police detains Poonam Pandey for filming ‘obscene’ video in Goa

Police detains Poonam Pandey for filming ‘obscene’ video in Goa
Biden pledges to rejoin Paris agreement as US formally withdraws

Biden pledges to rejoin Paris agreement as US formally withdraws
Emmanuel Macron says France fighting extremism, not Islam

Emmanuel Macron says France fighting extremism, not Islam
Will the courts intervene in the US election?

Will the courts intervene in the US election?
Right Wing Watch shares Trump spiritual adviser Paula White's prayer and the Internet lost its calm

Right Wing Watch shares Trump spiritual adviser Paula White's prayer and the Internet lost its calm
China rejects Indian statement over GB’s provisional provincial status

China rejects Indian statement over GB’s provisional provincial status
US Election 2020: America on edge as Biden 6 votes away from presidency; 'stop the count' says Trump

US Election 2020: America on edge as Biden 6 votes away from presidency; 'stop the count' says Trump
Donald Trump demands recount in Wisconsin as Biden enjoys lead

Donald Trump demands recount in Wisconsin as Biden enjoys lead
Saudi Arabia's new reforms to address foreign workers' job mobility, visa issues

Saudi Arabia's new reforms to address foreign workers' job mobility, visa issues

Trump is more dangerous than Hitler, says a forensic psychiatrist

Trump is more dangerous than Hitler, says a forensic psychiatrist
New York progressive Ocasio-Cortez easily wins second House term

New York progressive Ocasio-Cortez easily wins second House term

Latest

view all